Local company expanding and adding 40 jobs

Virginia Delegate Will Morefield noted, “this announcement is encouraging news, confirming that Southwest Virginia is making significant progress in efforts to diversify the economy. I commend Lawrence Brothers for making the commitment to expand and all of the economic development organizations for making this possible. The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) are without question some of Virginia’s most effective and proven economic development organizations.”

Sen. Travis Hackworth noted the longevity of Lawrence Brothers, Inc., in the region and the impact of its continued growth.

“I am pleased to have Lawrence Brothers Incorporated (LBI), a third- generation family-owned and operated business located in Tazewell County since 1974,” Hackworth said. “Since 2017, they have expanded twice and will create a total of 40 more new jobs once the second expansion is completed. I believe we need to support and promote local businesses such as Lawrence Brothers. In my opinion, economic development starts right here at home.”