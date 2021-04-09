Ray announces intention to seek spot on Tazewell County Board of Supervisors

“We need to take action to continue to diversify our economy and to build industry around projects like Project Jonah,” he said referencing the Pure Salmon aquaculture project now under construction in Tazewell County. “We need that in place to keep folks here and so we don’t have to see our engineers go to Alabama or our business managers go to East Tennessee to find work. We need options for them to stay here and live and work in Tazewell County.”

Ray continued, “many of them did not want to leave, but they had to leave for work. We’ve got to reverse that trend.”

Ray said unemployment numbers in Tazewell County are currently unacceptable. He also said it is important that Tazewell leaders now and in the future support new initiatives surrounding economic development and the county’s new economic development team.

“We need to be sure they have the tools and the resources they need to attract new industry,” Ray said of the Tazewell County economic development program. “We have to have a proactive approach to reach out and sell ourselves as a viable place to do business. We must act today to save our tomorrow.”