Ray announces intention to seek spot on Tazewell County Board of Supervisors

A desire to bring a fresh perspective to Tazewell County and its government is one of the reasons Richlands native Andrew Blake Ray, 30, said he is seeking to become the next Northwestern District supervisor in Tazewell County.
A special election is being held to fill the seat vacated by Travis Hackworth, who resigned the post following his successful bid to become the 38th District senator in Virginia.
Ray, who was born and raised in Richlands, is the son of Terry and Bobbie Ray and is the owner of Coaltown Taps which opened in Richlands last year.
Ray has 13 years of banking and finance experience, most of it with a multinational financial services company with which he currently works. He commutes weekly to his job, but notes his primary residence is in Richlands.
A graduate of Richlands High School, Ray attended Southwest Virginia Community College and King University.
“In the next several years, we are going to see a generational shift take place in county government,” Ray said, noting that as those in place now who are guiding county government begin to retire, younger members of the community will step up to fill those spots.
“We’ve seen an exodus of our population under the age of 45, but this is a trend we want to reverse,” Ray said. “We all have someone in our family who has had to leave to find a job and build a life and that is unacceptable. We need to create ways to keep them in our community with viable, vibrant futures.
“We need to take action to continue to diversify our economy and to build industry around projects like Project Jonah,” he said referencing the Pure Salmon aquaculture project now under construction in Tazewell County. “We need that in place to keep folks here and so we don’t have to see our engineers go to Alabama or our business managers go to East Tennessee to find work. We need options for them to stay here and live and work in Tazewell County.”
Ray continued, “many of them did not want to leave, but they had to leave for work. We’ve got to reverse that trend.”
Ray said unemployment numbers in Tazewell County are currently unacceptable. He also said it is important that Tazewell leaders now and in the future support new initiatives surrounding economic development and the county’s new economic development team.
“We need to be sure they have the tools and the resources they need to attract new industry,” Ray said of the Tazewell County economic development program. “We have to have a proactive approach to reach out and sell ourselves as a viable place to do business. We must act today to save our tomorrow.”
Ray said it is also important to work with existing businesses to give them the support they need to grow and to expand in Tazewell County. He noted additional public-private partnerships with the local school system are another way to spark growth in existing business and to provide work opportunities for students in the future.
Infrastructure improvements – both in terms of broadband and roads – are other key initiatives Ray said he supports.
“I am seeking the Republican nomination for Northwestern District supervisor because I want to be a part of helping Tazewell County grow and succeed well into the future,” Ray said.
Ray is a co-founder of Ramp Up in Richlands and is a member of the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce.