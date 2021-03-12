Cury assumes Mayor's role in Richlands

Richlands, Va. – Rod Cury is now mayor of Richlands and will fill out the term of former Mayor Paul Crawford.

Town Council decided at its Mar. 9 meeting not to pursue a special election and to have Cury, who was serving as vice mayor finish out the term. Cury then appointed Jeff Hurst to fill his seat on council until a special election is held this November.

Council asked Town Attorney Wayne McClanahan to prepare a request for special election and file it with circuit court. Hurst is no stranger to council, having filled a vacancy for a brief period last year.

After resigning and withdrawing his resignation in less than a week, Crawford and the town council issued a joint statement through town attorney Wayne McClanahan Mar. 9. "After mutual examination of the Virginia Code, it has come to the attention of both the Richlands Town Council and Mayor Paul Crawford, that his previously tendered resignation is irrevocable under Virginia Law. As such, Mr. Crawford will no longer seek to withdraw his resignation. The Richlands Town Council would like to thank Mayor Crawford for his diligent service to the Town of Richlands.

The mayor’s job is a two year term under the Richlands charter and Crawford had been elected to serve a second term last November. Council seats are for four years and whoever is elected to fill Cury’s seat will serve the two years remaining on his term.