Tazewell County schools offering Esports

Tazewell, Va. – E-sports are the wave of the future and Tazewell County Schools are ready to ride.

The Virginia High School League approved a pilot program in 2019 and Graham and Richlands already are fielding teams. “This is something that is not going away. It is going to keep moving forward. Colleges are offering scholarships,’ Matt Dixon, athletic director at Graham High School said.

Dixon coached the Graham team and Ronnie Sparks is coaching the team at Richlands. “It is what the kids enjoy,’ he said. Richlands has more than 30 kids and Graham has 11.

He said E-sports is a way to reach the kids not involved in other sports. Sparks said the program offers the same benefits as traditional sports. He has also coached wrestling and volleyball at Richlands.

The teams compete in fall and spring and each season is three months long. He said teams that are not part of the VHSL can take part in E-sports and his team faed schools from Arkansas and South Dakota this past season.

He said Richlands students had to pay $64 per student to take part in the program and they have to have gaming computers. Several area colleges are offering E-sports as either a collegiate sport or a club sport.