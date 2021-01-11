Tazewell County school employees ready for vaccines

Tazewell County School employees will be getting the Coronavirus vaccines this week.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy made the announcement Jan. 11. He said all employees are being offered the vaccines Jan. 14-15. Anticipating a large number of employees leaving the buildings to get them, Stacy also said the school system will have online learning those days.
He said the vaccines are the first step in hopefully returning the school system and communities to normal. The Virginia Department of Health announced last week that the Commonwealth was moving to phase 1B of the plan to distribute the vaccine.
“The first 1B subgroups to be vaccinated over the next two weeks will include law enforcement, firefighters and hazmat workers, corrections and homeless shelter workers, K-12 school employees and childcare providers. The districts will work closely with employers to plan and provide COVID-19 vaccine for employees in the Phase 1B subgroups. These individuals will be required to bring a personal form of identification such as a driver’s license, as well as a work I.D., in order to verify eligibility,’ a press release from the health department said.
Phase 1B will also include people 75 and older and will have clinics scheduled to offer the vaccines. Vaccine supplies are somewhat limited and priority groups are designated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices and the Virginia Department of Health. VDH works to identify and vaccinate everyone who wishes to receive the vaccine, in order of the priority groups.
Additional vaccine clinics for Virginia residents who are 75 years of age and older, also included in the Phase 1B Priority groups, will be held at health department locations weekly on Wednesdays, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on January 13, by appointment only.
Appointments will be determined by vaccine availability. Walk-ins will be not be accepted. Personal identification showing age or date of birth, such as a Virginia Driver’s License, will be required. Individuals should arrive at their designated appointment time, and not earlier. To protect yourself and healthcare workers, please wear a cloth face covering or mask and keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and other people at all times.
Community partners and healthcare providers across the district are also finalizing plans to provide COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals. Two partners that are ready to assist in vaccinating our communities next week include Ballad Health and Food City Pharmacy.
“Food City Pharmacy is proud to partner with the Southwest Virginia Health Districts to offer COVID-19 vaccine. We will be following state guidelines to determine patient eligibility. Eligible patients may call their local Virginia Food City Pharmacy to make an appointment for vaccination. Appointments will be determined based upon vaccine availability,” said Mickey Blazer, Executive Vice President, Food City Pharmacy Operations.
“We are pleased to provide a safe and effective vaccine to essential workers and residents 75 years of age and older in our community,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., interim director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts.” It is important to remember that while vaccination will ultimately be the most important mitigating step in addressing the pandemic, we are not there yet. It will be months before vaccine is widely available publicly, so it is extremely important that we all continue practice the things that we know work to reduce risk. Wear a face covering, don’t gather in groups outside your household members, stay six feet away from people that do not live in your house, indoors and out, and wash your hands thoroughly and often.”
Individuals 75 years of age and older who wish to schedule an appointment for vaccination at their local health department may call:
In Cumberland Plateau Health District:
Buchanan County Health Department-276-935-4591
Dickenson County Health Department-276-926-4979
Russell County Health Department-276-889-7621
Tazewell County Health Department-276-988-5585