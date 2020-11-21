Tazewell and Richlands reworking parade plans

Tazewell, Va. – Backward parades and virtual events will replace traditional Christmas events as the holiday season kicks off.

Both Richlands and Tazewell have announced plans to go ahead with activities in a different way. Both towns have obtained approval from the health department to hold reverse parades with people driving by to look at the floats.

Both towns made Facebook postings saying the show would go on and calling for entries. Richlands will hold a virtual lighting for the tree on Christmas Tree Hill and the one in the town greenway at six p.m. Nov. 27.

The reverse parade will still have the theme Candyland Christmas and be held Dec. 3 at six p.m. Tazewell plans to hold its reverse parade Dec. 5 at 5 p.m. Tazewell Today sponsors the parade and is encouraging parade entrants to light their floats so the event will resemble Speedway in Lights.

Tazewell will also hold its tree lighting on Facebook Live following the parade. Holiday of Lights will open Nov. 26 in City Park in Bluefield. The displays will light up nightly until New Year’s Eve.

Shows will be held six to nine pm Monday thru Thursday and six to 10 Friday thru Sunday. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.