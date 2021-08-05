Tazewell to use ARP funds for sports complex

“The Tazewell Town Council decided last night after very in-depth discussions to be aggressive and step outside the normal box and sacrifice what we know to be “immediate needs” and fund an effort that has a massive ROI for all of Tazewell County and the surrounding areas. This decision to make this sacrifice was decided in an effort to build a lasting economy that will ultimately allow not only the Town of Tazewell and its businesses and citizens to thrive, but equally positively impact the surrounding region and help stabilize a continuing depleting economy. Town Council believes in making investments that will allow our citizens to not only continue to live but actually have a better quality of life in their communities. This decision will also impact and help guarantee a better future for our children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren and will also maximize the potential to not only retain but grow our population and give others reason to reside in Tazewell County. There were a lot of projects and material items that were brought to the table to expend the American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds on. However, only one qualifying project that was discussed ultimately solidifies a thriving economy and prosperous future on its own which is the Town of Tazewell Indoor Super Sports Complex which we have confirmed qualifies for such expenditure do to its multiple uses and training potential outlined in the guidelines for ARP funds. Those that understand the economy of travel ball, AAU ball, etc. will fully agree, this opportunity is a once in a lifetime blessing and the Town of Tazewell is regionally and geographically located to be the next home to such a facility if we act soon! The passion and desire has never been stronger in my heart over a 20+ year career in local government to take on a project and I am confident a higher power is leading those plans. Council decided to spend 3.2 million dollars on behalf of a brighter tomorrow. In making this decision Council all but guaranteed a growing economy and maximized the potential for real estate growth and a higher quality of life across the Town of Tazewell, Tazewell County and the surrounding area. Last night was only the beginning to a new journey and with the assistance of Jim Thompson and his team at Thompson and Litton and a lot of hard work we can make this dream happen,’ the release said.’