Tazewell County leaders declare state of emergency

Tazewell, Va.,- Just over two months after the board of supervisors voted to end one, county leaders again declared a state of emergency in Tazewell County.

County Administrator Eric Young announced Aug. 26 that the Tazewell County Department of Emergency Management (TCEM) declared a local state of emergency August 25, 2021, at 5:19 pm. The decision was based on the County’s increasing COVID case count and stress on the local health care system.

The County’s last local declaration ended in June when the daily cases count average over a two-week period was less than seven cases per day, well within the capacity of the County’s local medical facilities to accommodate any cases which would require medical care. The County has recently seen a significant rise. The average number of COVID-19 cases reported for the seven days immediately prior to this declaration was 19 cases per day. This was up from 4 cases the first week of July.

The declaration did not close County offices to the public. They will remain open; however, visitors are asked to wear a facial covering when inside the buildings. If officials see a lack of compliance, the policy will be reevaluated to determine if a closure is needed.