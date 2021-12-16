Pounding Mill WalMart closes temporarily

Pounding Mill, Va. – WalMart has temporarily closed its doors in Pounding Mill.

The company issued a press release Dec. 16 saying the store would close at two p.m. today and remain closed until 6 a.m. Dec. 18. The release said the action would allow third party crews to clean the store and the shelves to be restocked.

several areas across the country have begun seeing a renewed increase in positive COVID-19 cases, and we want to assist health officials working against the pandemic. In support of this effort, we have chosen to temporarily close our Pounding Mill store location at 13320 G.C. Peery Highway today at 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing company-initiated program. This will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store and will also give our associates additional time to restock shelves and prepare the store to once again serve the community. We plan to reopen the store to customers at 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18.