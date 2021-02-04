Tazewell County supervisors oppose Appalachian Power rate increase request

Tazewell, Va. – Appalachian Power customers could soon be paying more for electricity.

Tazewell County Attorney Chase Collins told the board of Supervisors Feb. 2 that the company filed requests with the State Corporation Commission in January for three rate increases. The first is for $2.50 per 1,000 kilowatt hours or 2.4 percent on a monthly bill.

The company said that increase is needed to cover environmental upgrades on two coal ash repositories. They said the upgrades are deemed necessary by state and federal agencies in 2021.

The second request is for $0.23 per 1,000 kilowatt hours and is to cover peak energy shaving adjustments due to increased electrical demand. The third increase requested is $0.39 per 1,000 kilowatt hours.

This would be for cost recovery on energy efficiency and demand loss. Collins said the commission will conduct hearings on the requests in the spring. County Administrator Eric Young said the county’s objections to prior increases had not met any success.

Supervisor Charlie Stacy said the county needed to make its objections known regardless of the outcome. The SCC takes comments on proposed rate increases in both oral and written forms and usually for 30 days or more.

The board approved a Motion that directs the county attorney to submit a formal challenge to the proposed rate increases by Appalachian Power in the most fiscally responsible manner practicable. This may involve Collins going to Richmond to participate in the SCC hearings, should that be deemed necessary.