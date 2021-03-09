 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richlands mayor's resignation is official
0 comments

Richlands mayor's resignation is official

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Richlands, Va. – It is official Paul Crawford is no longer Mayor of Richlands.

After resigning and withdrawing his resignation in less than a week, Crawford and the town council issued a joint statement through town attorney Wayne McClanahan Mar. 9.  “"After mutual examination of the Virginia Code, it has come to the attention of both the Richlands Town Council and Mayor Paul Crawford, that his previously tendered resignation is irrevocable under Virginia Law. As such, Mr. Crawford will no longer seek to withdraw his resignation. The Richlands Town Council would like to thank Mayor Crawford for his diligent service to the Town of Richlands. Councilman Rod Cury, as Vice Mayor, will preside over the next regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting on March 9.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics