Richlands mayor's resignation is official

After resigning and withdrawing his resignation in less than a week, Crawford and the town council issued a joint statement through town attorney Wayne McClanahan Mar. 9. “"After mutual examination of the Virginia Code, it has come to the attention of both the Richlands Town Council and Mayor Paul Crawford, that his previously tendered resignation is irrevocable under Virginia Law. As such, Mr. Crawford will no longer seek to withdraw his resignation. The Richlands Town Council would like to thank Mayor Crawford for his diligent service to the Town of Richlands. Councilman Rod Cury, as Vice Mayor, will preside over the next regularly scheduled Town Council Meeting on March 9.