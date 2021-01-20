Fort Chiswell edges Tazewell in overtime

Tazewell, Va. – Fort Chiswell held off a furious Tazewell comeback and took a 69-63 overtime win over the Bulldogs Jan. 20.

The Pioneers held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first quarter and Tazewell was still in single digits midway of the second quarter. Matt Witt led a Bulldog effort that got them to within 26-15 at the half.

Trailing 45-31 after three quarters the ‘Dogs used pressure defense to get back in the game. Josiah Jordan hit six straight free throws to cut the margin to 54-49 with 1:52 left in the game.

Johan Willis tied it at 54 with 30 seconds left and the Bulldogs missed a chance to win at the buzzer. The Pioneers made nine of 13 free throws in overtime to secure the victory.

Jordan led Tazewell with 33 but was the only Bulldog in double figures. Bryson McCall had six and Witt finished with six.

Fort Chiswell had a balanced attack led by Parker King with 14 and Lane Ramsey with 13. Siler Watson had 12 and Andrew Shelton had eight.