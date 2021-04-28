All Region 2D football team announced

Staff reports

The News & Press

Bluefield, Va. –Southwest District Champion Graham placed seven players on the first team and Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan shared defensive player of the year honirs on the Region 2D football team.

The G-Men put quarterback Jamir Blevins, lineman Brody Meadows, running back Justin Fritz and receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on the first team offense. Defensively the G-Men had lineman Connor Roberts, linebacker Brayden Meadows and end Zack Blevins on the first team.

Tazewell has running back Chancellor Harris and lineman Josh Herndon on the first team offense. Herndon, Jordan and Jarred Mullins made the first team defense.

Richlands placed Sage Webb on the first team as a receiver and kick returner. Tight end Jake Altizer also made the first team offense from Richlands. Webb was the punt returner on the first team defense.

Alden Ward and Hunter Hertig of Lebanon were the only other Southwest District players on the first team. Trenton Adkins of Ridgeview shared the top defensive accolades with Jordan.

C.J. Crabtree of Wise Central is the offensive player of the year and Union’s Travis Turner and his staff took the coaching honors.