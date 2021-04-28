 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
All Region 2D football team announced
0 comments

All Region 2D football team announced

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Staff reports

The News & Press

 Bluefield, Va. –Southwest District Champion Graham placed seven players on the first team and Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan shared defensive player of the year honirs on the Region 2D football team.

The G-Men put quarterback Jamir Blevins, lineman Brody Meadows, running back Justin Fritz and receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on the first team offense. Defensively the G-Men had lineman Connor Roberts, linebacker Brayden Meadows and end Zack Blevins on the first team.

Tazewell has running back Chancellor Harris and lineman Josh Herndon on the first team offense. Herndon, Jordan and Jarred Mullins made the first team defense.

Richlands placed Sage Webb on the first team as a receiver and kick returner. Tight end Jake Altizer also made the first team offense from Richlands.  Webb was the punt returner on the first team defense.

Alden Ward and Hunter Hertig of Lebanon were the only other Southwest District players on the first team.  Trenton Adkins of Ridgeview shared the top defensive accolades with Jordan.

C.J. Crabtree of Wise Central is the offensive player of the year and Union’s Travis Turner and his staff took the coaching honors.

All Region - 1st Team offense

        

Jamir Blevins Graham Sr.

 
 
 

Brody Meadows Graham Jr.

Josh Herndon Tazewell Sr.

Logan Mullins Central Jr.

Carson Ray Union Sr.

 
 
 

Drew Belcher  Central Jr.

 
 
 

C.J. Crabtree Central Sr.

Justin Fritz   Graham Sr.

Chancellor Harris Tazewell  Sr.

 
 
 

Sage Webb   Richlands  Jr.

Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw Graham Jr.

Ben Brickey Central Sr.

 
 

1st Team All Region defense

 

Connor Roberts Graham So.

Tanner Jervis Union Jr.

Caden Gibson Ridgeview Jr.

Josh Herndon Tazewell Sr.

 
 
 

Alden Ward Lebanon Sr

Tyson Tester Central Jr.

Zavier Lomax Union Jr.

Brayden Meadows Graham So.

 
 

Zack Blevins Graham Jr.

Austin Eldridge Central Sr.

 
 

Trenton Adkins Ridgeview Sr.

Ethan Mullins Central Jr.

Josiah Jordan Tazewell Sr.

Jarred Mullins Tazewell Jr.

Luke Reed Gate City Sr.

 
 
 

Noah Bolling Central Sr.

 
 
 

Sage Webb Richlands Jr.

 
 
 

Hunter Hertig Lebanon Sr.

Matthew Boggs Central Jr.

 
 

Landon Kneep Rigdeview Sr.

 
 
 

Sage Webb Richland Jr.

 
 
 

Ethan Mullins Central Jr.

2nd Team offense

QB

Nick Phillips Ridgeview Sr.

 

Lineman

 

Lucas Deel Ridgeview Sr.

Conner Roberts Graham So.

Trent Ray Lebanon Sr.

Richard Lovell   Lee Jr.

 

Running Back

Trenton Adkins Ridgeview Sr.

Stevie Thomas Va High Jr.

 

Zavier Lomax Union  Jr.

 

Wide Recieve

 
 

Carson Jenkins Gate City Jr.

Brandon Beavers Ridgeview So.

Josiah Jordan Tazewell Sr.

 

Kicker

Isaiah Bandy Richlands So.

 
 

Kick Returner

Carson Jenkins Gate City Jr.

 
 

All Purpose

Alden Ward Lebanon Sr.

 
 

Tight End

Tyson Tester Central (3)

 
 

Center

Chase Hodges - Tazewell - Sr.

 
 

Offensive POY

C.J. Crabtree Central Sr.

 

2nd Team Defense

Lineman

Bryce Taylor Richlands Jr.

Devon Dingus Central Sr.

Conner Roop Lee So.

 

Linebacker

Logan Mullins Central Jr.

C.J. Jones Union Sr.

Chancellor Harris Tazewell Sr.

Jake Altizer Richlands Sr.

 

Defensive End

Colt Fletcher Ridgeview Sr.

Jayden Taylor Tazewell Sr.

 

Defensive Back

Ethan Church Graham Jr.

Alex Rasnick Union Sr.

Cassius Harris Tazewell So.

 
 
 

Punter

Jayden Taylor Tazewell Sr.

 
 

Punt Returner

Ethan Mullins Central Jr.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Defensive POY

Josiah Jordan Tazewell

Trenton Adkins Ridgeview Sr. 

 
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics