All Region 2D football team announced

Staff reports
The News & Press
Bluefield, Va. –Southwest District Champion Graham placed seven players on the first team and Tazewell’s Josiah Jordan shared defensive player of the year honirs on the Region 2D football team.
The G-Men put quarterback Jamir Blevins, lineman Brody Meadows, running back Justin Fritz and receiver Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw on the first team offense. Defensively the G-Men had lineman Connor Roberts, linebacker Brayden Meadows and end Zack Blevins on the first team.
Tazewell has running back Chancellor Harris and lineman Josh Herndon on the first team offense. Herndon, Jordan and Jarred Mullins made the first team defense.
Richlands placed Sage Webb on the first team as a receiver and kick returner. Tight end Jake Altizer also made the first team offense from Richlands. Webb was the punt returner on the first team defense.
Alden Ward and Hunter Hertig of Lebanon were the only other Southwest District players on the first team. Trenton Adkins of Ridgeview shared the top defensive accolades with Jordan.
C.J. Crabtree of Wise Central is the offensive player of the year and Union’s Travis Turner and his staff took the coaching honors.
All Region - 1st Team offense
Jamir Blevins Graham Sr.
Brody Meadows Graham Jr.
Josh Herndon Tazewell Sr.
Logan Mullins Central Jr.
Carson Ray Union Sr.
Drew Belcher Central Jr.
C.J. Crabtree Central Sr.
Justin Fritz Graham Sr.
Chancellor Harris Tazewell Sr.
Sage Webb Richlands Jr.
Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw Graham Jr.
Ben Brickey Central Sr.
Landon Kneep Rigdeview Sr.
Sage Webb Richland Jr.
Ethan Mullins Central Jr.
2nd Team offense
QB
Nick Phillips Ridgeview Sr.
Lineman
Lucas Deel Ridgeview Sr.
Conner Roberts Graham So.
Trent Ray Lebanon Sr.
Richard Lovell Lee Jr.
Running Back
Trenton Adkins Ridgeview Sr.
Stevie Thomas Va High Jr.
Zavier Lomax Union Jr.
Wide Recieve
Carson Jenkins Gate City Jr.
Brandon Beavers Ridgeview So.
Josiah Jordan Tazewell Sr.
Kicker
Isaiah Bandy Richlands So.
Kick Returner
Carson Jenkins Gate City Jr.
All Purpose
Alden Ward Lebanon Sr.
Tight End
Tyson Tester Central (3)
Center
Chase Hodges - Tazewell - Sr.
Offensive POY
C.J. Crabtree Central Sr.
2nd Team Defense
Lineman
Bryce Taylor Richlands Jr.
Devon Dingus Central Sr.
Conner Roop Lee So.
Linebacker
Logan Mullins Central Jr.
C.J. Jones Union Sr.
Chancellor Harris Tazewell Sr.
Jake Altizer Richlands Sr.
Defensive End
Colt Fletcher Ridgeview Sr.
Jayden Taylor Tazewell Sr.
Defensive Back
Ethan Church Graham Jr.
Alex Rasnick Union Sr.
Cassius Harris Tazewell So.
Punter
Jayden Taylor Tazewell Sr.
Punt Returner
Ethan Mullins Central Jr.
Defensive POY
Josiah Jordan Tazewell
Trenton Adkins Ridgeview Sr.