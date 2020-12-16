Fugitive captured in Bluefield headed to federal penitentiary

A California man, who was arrested in Bluefield last year, has been sentenced to 53 months in federal prison.

Zeafree Zekkariyas, 30, a.k.a. Jorden Johnson had been on the run from law enforcement for five years before being found illegally possessing firearms last February. He was sentenced this week to 53 months in federal prison, A press release from the U.S. Attorney’s office said Johnson was sentenced earlier this month.

He had entered a guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon last August. According to court documents, cited in the release, on February 18, 2019 law enforcement was engaged in a manhunt for a suspect in an attempted-murder case not involving Zekkariyas.

As part of that manhunt, officers conducted surveillance on an apartment in Bluefield. As part of the surveillance an investigator with the Bluefield Police Department observed a male, who fit the description of the wanted suspect, exiting the apartment.