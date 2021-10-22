 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tazewell County supervisors change November meeting date
0 comments

Tazewell County supervisors change November meeting date

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell, Va. – The November meeting of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors will be on a different date, and have a different starting time and place.

The board adjourned its October meeting and set the next one the second Tuesday in November instead of the usual first Tuesday of the month.  That was in deference to Election Day Nov. 2.  A press release last week said the meeting has now been rescheduled for Nov. 16.

The meeting will convene at the Tazewell County Fairgrounds where board members will view improvements that have been made.  The meeting will convene there at three pm for board members to view additions and improvements recently made by the county.

Once then tour is complete the board will recess and reconvene in the conference room of the administration building to take up the remaining agenda items.

  

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics