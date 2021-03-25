Western district supervisor announces he will not seek re-election

Tazewell, Va. – The Chairman of Tazewell County’s Board of Supervisors will not be seeking re-election this November.
Western District Supervisor Tom Lester sent a letter to Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Kyle Cruey Mar. 24 stating he will not be seeking another term on the board. Lester asked the party to begin the process of seeking a candidate for his seat as soon as possible.
“It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of the Western district on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. I am humbled by the experience, and optimistic with the direction that the county is moving. The people of Tazewell County are as strong and resilient as the beautiful mountains that surround us. Our community demonstrates kindness and consideration to all who enter our border; at the same time, we hold steadfast to our convictions and values. This is one of the finest places to live, work, and play. We are blessed to be here. I believe strongly that God has His hand on our community as He guides us forward and provides paths for a journey’s end that we cannot, yet, foresee. I have faith that better things are on the horizon, and that the best days of Tazewell County are not behind us,’ the letter said.
Lester assisted newly elected Senator Travis Hackworth with his campaign and will take on a spot in Hackworth’s office. “Although I feel there is still more to be done, I will not be seeking re-election this November. I will remain on the Board of Supervisors until the end of my term in December. I leave the Board with great sadness. I respect the Board and its members, and it has been such a blessing to serve. But my service to my community will not be ending, only changing. I will be working for the newly-elected Senator Travis Hackworth. I believe deeply that God has put Travis in this position to make change – needed change. I know that with Sen. Hackworth, Del. Morefield, and our regional leaders, great and wonderful things are going to be happening. It will be my honor to play a small supportive role in this change, but I am blessed to be able to continue serving the community that I love: My home – Southwest Virginia,’ he said.
Lester’s announcement coupled with Hackworth’s resignation means the board could have three new faces in January of 2022. There will be a special election to fill Hackworth’s seat and in addition to the western district the southern district seat currently held by Mike Hymes will be on the November ballot.