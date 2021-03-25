Western district supervisor announces he will not seek re-election

Tazewell, Va. – The Chairman of Tazewell County’s Board of Supervisors will not be seeking re-election this November.

Western District Supervisor Tom Lester sent a letter to Tazewell County Republican Party Chairman Kyle Cruey Mar. 24 stating he will not be seeking another term on the board. Lester asked the party to begin the process of seeking a candidate for his seat as soon as possible.

“It has been a great honor to serve the citizens of the Western district on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. I am humbled by the experience, and optimistic with the direction that the county is moving. The people of Tazewell County are as strong and resilient as the beautiful mountains that surround us. Our community demonstrates kindness and consideration to all who enter our border; at the same time, we hold steadfast to our convictions and values. This is one of the finest places to live, work, and play. We are blessed to be here. I believe strongly that God has His hand on our community as He guides us forward and provides paths for a journey’s end that we cannot, yet, foresee. I have faith that better things are on the horizon, and that the best days of Tazewell County are not behind us,’ the letter said.