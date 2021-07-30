Cedar Bluff man charged with child endangerment

Tazewell, Va. – A Cedar Bluff man faces charges of Forcible Sodomy, child Endangerment and Malicious Wounding after a four-year-old was taken to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Detective Brianna Baldridge of the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office filed charges against Shannon Wayne Hess of Asbury Road after responding to a complaint from Clinch Valley Medical Center of a severely beaten child.

The criminal complaint states Baldridge was advised by a nurse at CVMC that the child had a brain bleed as a result of trauma to its head. The report says the child also had injuries indicative of a sexual assault.

It goes on to say the child’s mother and brother said it had been with Hess since July 20 and returned home that morning. The complaint states Hess refused to speak with law enforcement for fear he would be blamed for the child’s injuries.

Circuit Court records show Shannon Wayne Hess with two grand larceny convictions and several probation violations between 2006 and 2013 when he was incarcerated on a five year sentence.