West Virginia woman gets 10 years in drug overdose death

Tazewell, Va. – A West Virginia woman will serve 10 years in the penitentiary after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter.

Brieanna Marshe Walker, 27 of Bluefield WVa was indicted by a grand jury in September of 2019 for felony murder in the death of William Keith Wilson of Tazewell County. Evidence presented to the grand jury showed Wilson was found slumped over inside his truck in the parking lot of a Bluefield Va. business shortly after he was allegedly involved in a drug deal with Walker.

An autopsy showed Wilson died from acute fentanyl and acetylfenatyl poisoning. The commonwealth alleged Walker sold Wilson heroin laced with fenatanyl. She was also charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I or II controlled substances.

She was initially arrested in Mercer County on a probation violation and extradited to Tazewell County. She had been held without bond since her arrest. She was scheduled for a jury trial Mar. 16 before changing her mind and pleading to voluntary manslaughter.

She also pleaded no contest to the rug charges and received a 10 year suspended sentence. Voluntary manslaughter carries a sentence range of one to 10 years in Virginia and second degree murder carries a sentence range of five to 40.