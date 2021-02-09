Richlands woman pleads no contest to torturing animal

Tazewell, Va. – A Richlands woman pleaded no contest to one count of torturing an animal causing death in circuit court Feb. 9.

Janna Reina Sullivan stood before Circuit Judge Jack S. Hurley, Jr. and entered her plea to the class six felony. She had been indicted in October of last year for the crime that allegedly took place in January of 2020.

Court records do not show any prior criminal charges against Sullivan. Governor Ralph Northam signed legislation in April of 2019 making animal cruelty a felony whether or not it resulted in death.

The new law says anyone who "tortures, willfully inflicts inhumane injury or pain," or "cruelly and unnecessarily beats, maims or mutilates any dog or cat" can be found guilty of a Class-6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Hurley ordered a presentence report and scheduled sentencing in the case for April 15 of this year. Sullivan remains free on bond pending sentencing.