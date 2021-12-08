Supreme Court sets redistricting hearings

Pursuant to Virginia Code § 30-399(F), the Court unanimously appointed Sean P. Trende and Bernard N. Grofman to serve as Special Masters for the preparation of proposed redistricting maps for the Virginia House of Delegates, the Senate of Virginia, and Virginia’s representatives to the United States House of Representatives. The proposed maps prepared by the Court’s Special Masters and their written report have been posted and are available on the Court’s public website, https://www.vacourts.gov/courts/scv/districting/redistricting_information.pdf . Public Hearings: The Court is committed to providing continued opportunities for the public to comment on the redistricting process and the proposed redistricting maps prepared by the Court’s Special Masters. Accordingly, two public hearings will be held virtually via a live internet-based platform on December 15 and 17, 2021 from 1 pm to 4 pm to receive public comment on the proposed plans.

Members of the public, including elected officials, are invited to attend the hearing virtually and to provide live comments virtually. No in-person public hearings are scheduled. In order to participate and offer public comment, participants must notify the Clerk of Court prior to the meeting by sending an email to Redistricting@vacourts.gov indicating they wish to offer public comment and specifying which date they prefer (December 15 or 17, 2021). The email must include the requester’s name and email address and indicate in what area of the Commonwealth of Virginia the person resides. In response, a meeting link will be sent by email in advance of the hearing to the email address provided. Requests to participate must be received at least 24 hours before the start of the public hearing. Members of the public will be emailed instructions on what to expect and how to participate. Individuals will be invited to speak on a first-come, first-served basis based on their sign-in time. Individuals will be given an amount of time to provide comment not to exceed three minutes, exclusive of any clarifying questions from members of the Court. The Court’s Special Masters will be listening to all comments.