Testing center opens in Tazewell

Tazewell, Va. – They don’t test for drugs or covid but Tazewell Test Center hits about everything else.

Renee Perkins has partnered with the Tazewell County Chamber of Commerce to offer the service to test takers and givers in academia, industry, financial, government, health care and others. “There are actually 100’s of professions that require testing for certification,’ Perkins said.

She operates the center out of the chamber office and thanked Chamber Director Lori Stacy and the chamber board for working with her. Supervisor Mike Hymes said he understood the need of industry for testing.

He thanked Perkins for offering the service and opening her second business in town. She also owns an Air BNB in town. The center is affiliated with Pearson and PSI testing services.

PSI administers the Tech, IT, electrical, plumbing and other certifications and licensures. The center will also offer proctoring services. It is actually housed in the chamber office and staff members will be on hand Monday thru Thursday from 10 am to seven pm.

Margie Douglass and her staff at the Small Business Development Center at SWCC worked closely with Perkins to bring the project to reality. Tazewell Mayor Michael Hoops welcomed the business to town.