Bluefield doctor sentenced for misbranding drugs

According to court documents, between December 2014 and January 2016, Phillip Peterson, 64, was a family medicine physician at Bluefield Family Medicine in Bluefield, Va. During this time, Peterson saw several patients who did not check in with the receptionist but rather entered through a side door. Office staff called these patients “back door patients.” These patients came through the side door to pick-up Schedule II controlled substances prescriptions, which they had received from Peterson. These “back door patients” were not actually examined by Dr. Peterson each time they picked-up prescriptions and did not pay for office visits. Evidence showed that each of the prescriptions listed for the “back door patients” was issued outside the usual course of professional practice.