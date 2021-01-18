Crab Orchard Museum receives funds for improvements

TAZEWELL, VA -- An up to a $100,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Grant Fund was closed recently for the Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park in Tazewell County.

The funds will be used to finance building(s) construction, expansion and rehabilitation, the construction and development of new exhibits and other improvements.

“This project centers on the capital needs of the museum center, according to the application,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA has been a long-time partner with the Historic Crab Orchard Museum and Pioneer Park, assisting this tourism venue in its growth and development through the years. In the process, the tourism industry has been increased in the region and the history of the area has been preserved.”