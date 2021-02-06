Graham girls down Tazewell 58-47

Bluefield, Va. – The sister duo of Stella, (22) and Elle Gunter, (21) combined for 43 of Graham’s 58 points as the G-Girls beat Tazewell 58-47 in the Southwest District Tournament consolation game.

The G-Girls took a 25-21 halftime lead and Tazewell never got closer than four in the second half. The Bulldogs used a pressure defense to harass the G-Girls but they managed to beat the pressure and get timely baskets.

Savannah Howery worked with Elle Gunter to inbound the ball and hit a big three point bucket in the fourth quarter. Mallorie Brown played solid defense and handled the ball well.

Taylor Ray and Mallorie Whittaker combined led the way for Tazewell. Ray was consistent, scoring points in every quarter and ended with 15. Whittaker was strong on the boards and hit five of seven at the free throw line and finished with 13.

The Bulldogs also got nine from Lexie Herald and seven from Maddie Day. Both teams advanced to region play with the Bulldogs going to Gate City and the G-Girls to Ridgeview. Both gamees were scheduled for Feb. 8.