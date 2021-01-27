Richlands planning Winter Honey celebration

Richlands, Va. – There won’t be a Grand Expo but Richlands will still celebrate winter honey.

Like just about everything else thee town’s annual celebration of all things honey has fallen victim to the Coronavirus. The grand expo normally held on /Saturday at the civic center has been canceled for the second year in a row.

Last year’s Expo fell victim to the flooding that damaged the town and the need to use the center for distribution of supplies but there were other events held. While this year’s schedule has been somewhat eviscerated there are still a few events.

The Section /House will host a virtual tea and there will still be a CART performance. Drawings will be held at the event’s sponsoring businesses for beehives. The Virginia Cooperative Extension service is offering two sessions of its beginning beekeeping class.

Both will be held Feb. 6 with a morning session that is already full and an afternoon session now planned to help meet the demand. The afternoon Beginning Beekeeping class will be 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with registration to begin at 1:00 p.m.

The morning session starts at 10 a.m. John Willis, one of the event’s organizers urged everyone to patronize the events being held this year and to begin planning for 2022.