Patterson named Tazewell boys' basketball coach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tazewell, Va. – Hoping to continue the work Omar Reed started, Kondawani Ali Patterson is taking the reins of the Tazewell boys’ varsity basketball program.

Patterson, an assistant under Reed last year was approved at the Sept. 14 school board meeting. Jalen Jordan and Brent Coleman were approved to assist him this coming season.

Patterson, who was a stellar athlete for the Bulldogs, said in a facebook posting he was humbled and thankful for the opportunity. “Together we, (the three coaches), will be picking up where Coach Reed and I left off last year,’ he said.

He said open gym would be getting started as soon as possible and the first official practice would be Dec. 7. The Bulldogs will open the season Dec. 21 and under the current plan put forth by the VHSL will play a 14 game regular season schedule.

The Bulldogs battled injuries and illness last year and still managed to win six games and be competitive in several others. Reed resigned earlier this year and moved back to Houston after just one year on the job.

The team has had six coaches in seven years and had not won more than two games in a season before Reed took control of the program.