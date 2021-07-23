Update: Tazewell County shooting suspect found

They started searching for Curtis David Whitt, 36, the estranged husband of Ashley, who was believed to be the shooter. Detectives with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s working with the Tazewell County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, obtained warrants on Whitt for murder, malicious wounding, and child endangerment in connection with the incident. Whitt was then located at a residence on Jewell Ridge Rd. Whitt refused to come outside to speak to officers and barricaded himself inside the residence. As deputies from the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, made entry into the residence Whitt was found with a self inflicted gun shot wound. He was then taken by Richlands Rescue for emergency medical treatment. Whitt was taken via Medical Flight Services to a trauma unit for care.