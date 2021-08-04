Tazewell County supervisors approve cigarette tax

Tazewell, Va. – Smokers will pay $0.25 per pack more for cigarettes in Tazewell County starting Jan. 1 2022.

The board of supervisors approved that as its cigarette tax rate by a vote of 4-0 with Mike Hymes abstaining during its Aug. 3 meeting. They had advertised for a rate of, $.02 per cigarette or $0.40 per pack and held a public hearing on it June 1.

Mike Davidson, a merchant in the Bluefield area presented data at the public hearing showing 611,000 cartons of cigarettes sold in the county last year. County Administrator Eric Young said he was able to determine 406,000 of those cartons were sold in the towns which already tax cigarettes.

The funds from the tax will be used to fund the county’s emergency services program. County Administrator Eric Young said the rate should net the county $500,000 per year after the cost of printing stamps and enforcement are deducted.

County Attorney Chase Collins said the only exception to the tax would be tobacco used by people to roll their own cigarettes. Collins said there is no way to account for it with stamps and the wholesalers said it is only one to two percent of total sales.