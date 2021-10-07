Tazewell County residents to vote in Russell County

WARDELL, Va. – Several Tazewell County residents moved to Russell County last week without a choice in the matter.

Tom Lester, chairman of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors said Oct. 7 that over 20 people living on County Line road received letters from the Russell County voter registrar informing them they will now vote in Russell County.

Lester said the letters informing the people of the change said it was done by the State Board of Elections after an audit in preparation for redistricting. Lester said the audit determined residents of one side of County Line Road were in Russell County and would be in house district four instead of Tazewell County and in house district three.

Will Morefield of Tazewell represents house district three and William Wampler III represents district four. The people were notified a month before the Nov. 2 election.

Lester asked his fellow supervisors to approve his motion to “engage the Russell County Board of Supervisors and request that we do boundary adjustments that will keep intact the original understanding of our boundaries; likewise, should the same situation occur for Russell County citizens the same would be done. This would essentially resolve the problem and allow our citizens to vote in the county in which they historically have regarded as home,’ he said.