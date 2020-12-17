Covid cases spiking in Tazewell County

Tazewell, Va. – As the first vaccines arrived Coronavirus cases were soaring in Tazewell County.

County Administrator Eric Young said Dec. 16 that the county is averaging 40 new cases per day and the positivity rate is over 20 percent. Young made those statements via phone as the board met electronically due to cases of the virus in the county administration building.

He said the risk rate in the county is very high and urged people to wear a mask, wash their hands often and take other precautions. Young said he had spoken with the administrators at both local hospitals and they are in a real crunch for beds and personnel.

He said both hospitals have plans to move patients to other facilities but those may not have any space either. The county administrator said getting the vaccine deployed will help with the need for personnel because once they are vaccinated workers will not have to quarantine due to contact outside the work space.

Both local hospitals started vaccinating employees Dec. 16 and rescue workers and other health care personnel will start getting the vaccine Dec. 21