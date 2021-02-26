Richlands couple charged in child abuse case

Richlands, Va. – An April 15 hearing is scheduled for two Hidden Valley residents charged with child abuse.
Timothy Brittian Coleman, 57 and Rebecca Ann Coleman, 55, of Linwood Drive are charged with a class six felony, being a custodian of a child and willfully or negligently causing their lives to be endangered. The charged came about after Child Protective Service workers called for assistance from the police department Feb. 8.
CPS workers had gone to the home to investigate a complaint of abuse and neglect. Investigators with the Richlands Police Department said observers saw animal feces and animal urine on the floor of the home.
The investigation showed the Coleman’s had gone out of town and left children they had custody of with their biological mother Tabitha Coleman. The complaint alleges the Coleman’s knew Tabitha had a drug problem.
It also states she cut her arms on Feb. 2 and was taken to the hospital. It goes on to say the Coleman’s knew about that incident and did not return home. The children were at the house with Timothy Coleman Jr. and Amanda Raines who also have substance abuse issues.
The complaint says the officers observed pornographic pictures on the walls of a bedroom where the children sleep or watch television. It also states that the children were aware of the images and the fact the adults had sex in the room.