Richlands couple charged in child abuse case
Richlands couple charged in child abuse case

Richlands, Va. – An April 15 hearing is scheduled for two Hidden Valley residents charged with child abuse.

Timothy Brittian Coleman, 57 and Rebecca Ann Coleman, 55, of Linwood Drive are charged with a class six felony, being a custodian of a child and willfully or negligently causing their lives to be endangered. The charged came about after Child Protective Service workers called for assistance from the police department Feb. 8.

CPS workers had gone to the home to investigate a complaint of abuse and neglect. Investigators with the Richlands Police Department said observers saw animal feces and animal urine on the floor of the home.

The investigation showed the Coleman’s had gone out of town and left children they had custody of with their biological mother Tabitha Coleman. The complaint alleges the Coleman’s knew Tabitha had a drug problem.

It also states she cut her arms on Feb. 2 and was taken to the hospital. It goes on to say the Coleman’s knew about that incident and did not return home. The children were at the house with Timothy Coleman Jr. and Amanda Raines who also have substance abuse issues.

 The complaint says the officers observed pornographic pictures on the walls of a bedroom where the children sleep or watch television.  It also states that the children were aware of the images and the fact the adults had sex in the room.

The April 15 hearing will be in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court with Joey Stiltner representing Timothy Coleman and John Stacy for Rebecca Coleman.  Circuit Court records show no previous charges against any of the Colemans or Amanda Raines.

Five seeking Republican nomination for Governor

Tazewell, Va. – Last week’s wild weather wiped out Pete Snyder’s campaign stop in Tazewell but the latest entrant into the race for the Republican nomination for Governor hopes to make it back to the area before the May convention.

Snyder, now the CEO of a capital investment firm announced his plans to seek the nomination last month. Snyder, who founded New Media Strategies, was an unsuccessful candidate for the party’s nomination for LT. Governor in 2013.

He joins a field that includes former House Speaker Kirk Cox, Senator Amanda Chase, Sergio De la Pena and Glenn Youngkin. De la Pena is a retired army officer and Youngkin retired as co-CEO of the Carlyle Group.

Snyder has made re-opening the public schools a major issue for his campaign. This is the first time in several years the Republican Party has chosen a convention over a primary to select its candidates.

The winner of the nomination will face the winner of a June 8 Democratic primary. Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018 is part of a four person field seeking the Democratic nomination. 

Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax, Senator Jennifer McClellan and former Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy will join McAuliffe on the ballot. Whomever both parties choose will face off Nov. 2 to replace Ralph Northam.

