VCEDA funds sportsman complex

CLINTWOOD, VA -- An up to $150,000 grant from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to assist with the continued development of the Southwest Regional Recreation Authority’s (SRRA) Sportsman’s Complex in Dickenson County was closed recently.

The funds will be used to finance site development, building(s) construction and building(s) improvements, road, trail, picnic area and parking area improvements, along with the design and engineering to assist with the continued development of the SRRA Sportsman’s Complex in Dickenson County.

In August 2019, SRRA was approved by VCEDA for a $149,945 grant from the VCEDA Tourism Capital Improvement Matching Fund to assist with the development of an archery complex in Dickenson County, which is part of what SRRA now refers to as its “Sportsman’s Complex.” The additional $150,000 recently approved, which will come from the VCEDA Dickenson County Account, builds upon the original grant, bringing VCEDA’s total commitment to the project to up to $299,945 total. The Dickenson County Industrial Development Authority provided a letter of support for the project.