Russell County woman sentenced to nine years for fraud

ABINGDON, Va. – A Russell County woman was sentenced June 12 to 108 months in prison and to pay $455,930.00 in restitution, for conspiring with others to defraud the government of more than $499,000 and to commit mail fraud, and committing aggravated identify theft and for distributing drugs into a prison facility.

According to court documents, Leelynn Danielle Chytka, 31, waived her right to be indicted in March 2021 and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud with respect to benefits authorized and paid in connection with a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency, one count of aggravated identity theft, and one count of distribution of suboxone.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, this defendant conspired with others to defraud the Virginia Employment Commission of nearly $500,000 intended for Virginians in need,” Acting United States Attorney Bubar said today. “This was money set aside by the federal government to assist those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis—not meant to line the pockets of fraudsters. I am grateful for the work of the Department of Labor and the IRS for the tireless work the put in to uncovering this fraud and bringing these defendants to justice.”