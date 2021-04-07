White chosen to fill Hackworth's seat on Tazewell County Board of Supervisors

Tazewell, Va. – Seth White will serve as the interim supervisor for the northwestern district.

White was tabbed on a 4-0 vote by the board of supervisors April 6. After interviewing White, Blake Ray, George Brown and Adrienne Cordle in closed session the remaining supervisors tabbed White for the spot.

“On behalf of the Board I would like to welcome Mr. White. As chair I look forward to bringing him up to speed as quickly as possible,” stated Tom Lester. He continued “We had an outstanding list of applicants and it was an extremely difficult decision. In the end we felt Mr. White was the appropriate fit to temporarily hold the position until the residents of the Northwestern District may have their voice heard during a special election.”

The board authorized Lester and County Attorney Chase Collins to go to the circuit court and ask for a writ of special election as soon as possible. White, who held the seat from 2008-2015 said he will not run in the special election.

He will serve until the election to fill the seat vacated by Travis Hackworth, who resigned followed his election to the state senate.