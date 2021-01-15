Tazewell and surrounding counties moving ahead with vaccines

Tazewell, Va. – New cases went down and vaccinations went up in Tazewell County’s battle against the Coronavirus.

After being as high as 40, the county’s seven day average was down to 24 Jan. 15. The total number of cases was up to 2,805 from 2,655 the previous week. The total for hospitalizations was at 108 and there had been 28 deaths.

Buchanan County was reporting 986 cases with 72 hospitalizations and 25 deaths and their seven day average for new cases was 7. Russell County’s numbers were 1,823 cases with 100 total people hospitalized to date and 22 total deaths and their seven day average was 20.

Dickenson County has seen 767 cases with 29 hospitalizations and 11 deaths they were reporting no new cases as of Jan. 18 and their seven day average was 7. Testing numbers were rising with 35,552 tests conducted across the four counties. Health care workers were getting the vaccine out as well.

By Jan. 15 30,475 people statewide were fully vaccinated and 237,855 had at least one dose. Tazewell County had 1,209 people vaccinated with 74 fully vaccinated. Russell County had 1,456 with at least one dose and 87 fully vaccinated.