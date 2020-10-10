Elswick wins Bosoms and Brews 5k

Richlands, Va. – A newcomer and a veteran were the top two finishers in the inaugural Bosoms and Brews 5K Oct. 9.

15-year-old Kaleb Elswick bested Nick Whited by 16 seconds to win the race through downtown Richlands. Elswick covered the course in course in 18:26 while Whited ran 18:42.

13-year-old Drake Young of Tazewell was third at 20:46.Evan Ferrell finished fourth at 21:43. Steve Pruitt was fifth and Keyston Hartford, another 13-year-old was sixth.

Tom Henejer, Chad Garrick, Craig Nash and Dakota Ball completed the top 10. Hometown girl Carlene Absher, who finished 12, won the female division with a time of 26:09. Marsha McFarland at 14 finished second among the females and Cristy Pruitt, 17, Caitlyn Horn, 18th and T.J. Tatum were third thru fifth in the women’s division.

Richlands Town Council member Mary Ann Strong was sixth and Ann Gentry seventh and Sharon Vandyke eighth. Josie Hayes and Andrea Perkins completed the top 10 in the female division.

Abrianna Hartford won the female 15-19 age group and Elswick won the 15-19 male division. Hayes and Meagan Young were 1 and two in the 25-29 female division.