Elswick wins Bosoms and Brews 5k

Richlands, Va. – A newcomer and a veteran were the top two finishers in the inaugural Bosoms and Brews 5K Oct. 9.
15-year-old Kaleb Elswick bested Nick Whited by 16 seconds to win the race through downtown Richlands. Elswick covered the course in course in 18:26 while Whited ran 18:42.
13-year-old Drake Young of Tazewell was third at 20:46.Evan Ferrell finished fourth at 21:43. Steve Pruitt was fifth and Keyston Hartford, another 13-year-old was sixth.
Tom Henejer, Chad Garrick, Craig Nash and Dakota Ball completed the top 10. Hometown girl Carlene Absher, who finished 12, won the female division with a time of 26:09. Marsha McFarland at 14 finished second among the females and Cristy Pruitt, 17, Caitlyn Horn, 18th and T.J. Tatum were third thru fifth in the women’s division.
Richlands Town Council member Mary Ann Strong was sixth and Ann Gentry seventh and Sharon Vandyke eighth. Josie Hayes and Andrea Perkins completed the top 10 in the female division.
Abrianna Hartford won the female 15-19 age group and Elswick won the 15-19 male division. Hayes and Meagan Young were 1 and two in the 25-29 female division.
Horn, Perkins and Jody Blankenship were the top three in the female 30-34 age group. Tatum and Michelle Prater were the top two in the 35-39 age group.
Pruitt and Angie Nash took the top two spots in the 40-44 group. Absher, Glenna Brown and Janice Ferrrell finished one thru three in the 45-49 age group. McFarland, Gentry and Ann Trivette were the top three in the 50-54 category. Strong, Jeannie Heatley and Sherrie Cunningham led the way in the 55-59 age group.
Young, Hartford, Cooper Hurst and Malachi Bailey led a competitive race in the 1-14 year old male group. Ferrell and Doug Elswick were one and two respectively in the 20-24 race. Jackson Kasssay was the top dog in the 25-29 race.
Brandon Deel, Joe Beasley and Derrick Blankenship took the top three spots in the 30-34 class. Whited, Garrick and Nash led the 40-44 age group. Pruitt and Jeff Hurst were 1 and two in the 45-49 class.
Henejer, Chris Brown and Ronnie Whitt claimed the top spots in the 50-54 class. Brad Pyott in the 55-59 age group and Hunt and Peter Mulkey led the 60 to 64 race.
The race drew 52 runners and walkers ranging in age from 12 to 63.
