Tazewell County set to advertise budget

Tazewell, Va. – Education and law enforcement are the major benefactors of a better than expected financial year for Tazewell County.

During its May 4 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted to advertise a public hearing on the budget at the June 1 meeting. “Last year we budgeted expecting an economic disaster from the Covid 19 shutdown. Fortunately sales tax revenues recovered sharply spurred by the federal stimulus checks and economic recovery begun shortly after the shutdown ended.

Young said the county budgeted for $400,000 loss on sales tax and it was actually up $500,000. Young said the first time in several years the county will not see an increase in the cost of health insurance. He expressed a concern that occurred because the pandemic caused people to put off treatments they will eventually have.

He said the governor’s budget includes money to cover full community college tuition in several fields and that will reduce the cost of the Last Dollar program the county funds at SWCC. This year’s budget will have funds for that program.

The proposed budget does not have any tax increases but does include a proposed cigarette tax. The county will hold a public hearing on imposing that tax June 1.