Tazewell County set to advertise budget

Tazewell, Va. – Education and law enforcement are the major benefactors of a better than expected financial year for Tazewell County.
During its May 4 meeting the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors voted to advertise a public hearing on the budget at the June 1 meeting. “Last year we budgeted expecting an economic disaster from the Covid 19 shutdown. Fortunately sales tax revenues recovered sharply spurred by the federal stimulus checks and economic recovery begun shortly after the shutdown ended.
Young said the county budgeted for $400,000 loss on sales tax and it was actually up $500,000. Young said the first time in several years the county will not see an increase in the cost of health insurance. He expressed a concern that occurred because the pandemic caused people to put off treatments they will eventually have.
He said the governor’s budget includes money to cover full community college tuition in several fields and that will reduce the cost of the Last Dollar program the county funds at SWCC. This year’s budget will have funds for that program.
The proposed budget does not have any tax increases but does include a proposed cigarette tax. The county will hold a public hearing on imposing that tax June 1.
The county is projecting $250,000 from that tax and the money would go to fund the county’s rescue squads. “We have seen the Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements for emergency medical services decline over last decade, while the percentage of our population with private insurance dropped.
As a result these services are no longer self-funded. After several years of funding EMS from our general fund at the expense of other services we decided we needed a revenue stream to fund this critical government service,’ Supervisor Maggie Asbury said.
The budget included an additional $1.15 million for a five percent pay increase for teachers who serve in positions not state funded. The state funded a five percent increase for the employees funded under the standards of quality.
The budget also includes the same funds for sheriff’s deputies and courthouse employees not paid by the state. Young said if the county did not provide the money for the additional positions there would people doing the same jobs for less pay than their co-workers.
“We are in a much better financial position than we expected to be and the board was happy to be able to use those funds to meet the state’s challenge and provide pay increases for our teachers and our law enforcement officers,’ Young said.