Tazewell County lures new economic development director from Texas

Staff reports
Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s new economic development director brings more than 20 years of experience to the job.
County Administrator Eric Young and the Board of Supervisors announced Mar. 29 that Tim Danielson has been chosen to serve as the County’s Economic Development Director where he will help to identify economic opportunities for expansion and job creation. Danielson comes from Midland, Texas where he served as the Director of Business Development at Midland Development Corporation.
Prior to his work in Midland, Danielson served as Business Attraction Manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Vice President of Pollina Corporate Real Estate, Inc. A graduate of Purdue University, Danielson comes to Tazewell County with more than 20 years of economic development and site selection experience in both the public and private sector.
Chairman of the Board, Tom Lester remarked “The County conducted an extensive search to find the right candidate for the job and we are fortunate to have Tim join our team. He brings a dynamic set of skills and has had incredible success during his career. His wealth of experience will be an asset as he executes the county’s economic development strategy.”
In addition to the position of economic development director the county has created the position of communications director. The Board also announced AJ Robinson will lead the newly created Communications Department where she will oversee the County’s communications strategy, including branding/co-branding, public relations, web and social media presence.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic the Board became acutely aware that the creation of a Communications Department was necessary. AJ is a strategic leader who naturally fit into the role. Her hard work, tenacity and team leadership will serve as great resources as we continue to transform the county’s future,” stated Board Member Charlie Stacy.
In addition to Communications, Robinson will continue to lead the Tourism and Community Development Department. Danielson will take helm of the Economic Development Department beginning April 1st.
Both the 360 Marketing contract and the director position were funded through the Cumberland Plateau C-PROP grant awarded to the County in 2019. Young continued “We delayed the hire until some of the uncertainty related to COVID resolved. Now we plan to be ready to recruit as much of the economic recovery as we can to Tazewell County.”