Tazewell County lures new economic development director from Texas

Staff reports

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s new economic development director brings more than 20 years of experience to the job.

County Administrator Eric Young and the Board of Supervisors announced Mar. 29 that Tim Danielson has been chosen to serve as the County’s Economic Development Director where he will help to identify economic opportunities for expansion and job creation. Danielson comes from Midland, Texas where he served as the Director of Business Development at Midland Development Corporation.

Prior to his work in Midland, Danielson served as Business Attraction Manager for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Vice President of Pollina Corporate Real Estate, Inc. A graduate of Purdue University, Danielson comes to Tazewell County with more than 20 years of economic development and site selection experience in both the public and private sector.

Chairman of the Board, Tom Lester remarked “The County conducted an extensive search to find the right candidate for the job and we are fortunate to have Tim join our team. He brings a dynamic set of skills and has had incredible success during his career. His wealth of experience will be an asset as he executes the county’s economic development strategy.”