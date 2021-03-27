 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tazewell County Airport receives state funding for hangar construction
0 comments

Tazewell County Airport receives state funding for hangar construction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

“Public-use airports in Virginia are vital to the success of any region’s economic development efforts,” said Rod Hall, chairman of the Virginia Aviation Board.  “Our investment in these 27 airports will only help the communities they serve.”

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics