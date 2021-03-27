Tazewell County Airport receives state funding for hangar construction

Related to this story
Tazewell, Va. – A West Virginia woman will serve 10 years in the penitentiary after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter.
Tazewell, Va. - A Richlands woman faces more drug charges just a month after pleading no contest to a drug related charge
Tazewell Va, - Tuesday night’s win in the senate race brought Travis Hackworth’s time on the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors to an end.
Tazewell, Va. – The Chairman of Tazewell County’s Board of Supervisors will not be seeking re-election this November.
ABINGDON, Va. – A Russell County woman has pleaded guilty to defrauding the government of unemployment benefits.Leelynn Danielle Chytka pleade…
Tazewell, Va. – Richlands football coaches Thad Wells and Brandon Compton lost more than their opening game Feb. 27.
Richlands, Va. – An April 15 hearing is scheduled for two Hidden Valley residents charged with child abuse.
Grundy, Va. – Investigators are awaiting toxicology results to determine the cause of two weekend deaths in Buchanan County.