Work force board seeks funds for jobs program

Tazewell, Va. – If getting to work is the problem the workforce investment board wants to offer a solution.

The group has asked Tazewell County for $100,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act, (ARPA), to purchase cars for people who need a way to get to work. Rachel Patton outlined the group’s plan to the board of supervisors Oct. 5.

Patton told the board just 46 percent of the eligible workforce in southwest Virginia is employed. “Over 50 percent of the region’s workforce is sitting on the bench. They are not working and they are not on unemployment.

Who are they and why are they on the bench,’ Patton asked. She said transportation is a major problem and outlined a plan the agency already uses and said the agency would use the ARPA funds to expand it. The agency has an employee who finds a car suitable to the needs of someone with a job who needs transportation.

“They have to be training or working and have a driver’s license. They also take a financial literacy class. Local banks help them with credit and make the loan with the board backing it. Our agency puts a lien on the title. We have the cars checked out to make sure they are sound.