CEO enters guilty plea

Indivior’s former CEO, Shaun Thaxter, was sentenced in October 2020 to six months in prison and a $600,000 criminal fine and forfeiture after he pleaded guilty to the same charge. U.S. District Court Judge James P. Jones of the Western District of Virginia handed down the sentences for both Baxter and Thaxter. The cases follow corporate criminal and civil resolutions announced by the Department earlier this year. In total, payments made by Indivior Solutions and its parent companies, Indivior Inc. and Indivior plc, along with payments made under a 2019 resolution with Indivior’s former parent, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, will exceed $2 billion.

“Sadly, we continue to feel the devastating effects of the opioid crisis in communities across the Commonwealth,” said Attorney General Mark Herring. “Opioid manufacturers and their leadership must be held accountable for the role that they played in creating and prolonging this epidemic by putting profits over people. I want to thank my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, as well as our local, state, and federal partners for all of their hard work and collaboration on this important case.”