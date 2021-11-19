Tazewell County to hold hearing on redistricting in January

The News & Press

Tazewell, Va. – Little will change in the voting districts of Tazewell County following the 2020 census.

The redistricting committee’s recommendation was presented to the board of supervisors at its Nov. 16 meeting. The group was with tasked with dividing the county’s 40,429 citizens into five districts of equal size.

The districts could be no more than five percent above or below the ideal target of 8,086. County Administrator said the committee took the approach of doing as little change as possible. He said they also wanted to be as close as they could get to the ideal number and keep the five districts basically the same size.

Every district was within the variance except the Southern which had 8,585 people, putting it six percent over the ideal number. The Dollar General near the landfill was the boundary between the eastern and southern district.

The boundary will move west to the western end of Industry road. That will move several people to the eastern district. Young said the parents there send children to Graham schools and they might prefer to vote on tehe eastern school board member.