Tazewell County IDA assisting new business

Tazewell, VA. – Project Claw is moving toward being in business in the Bluestone Industrial Park.
During its Mar. 10 meeting the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority took action on several matters to help the bait company get started. They approved the $400,000 loan agreement with the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority for the company.
They also approved the construction management agreement and $2,500 toward the soil erosion sediment control plan for the project. They also approved a drawdown of $25,000 in costs already incurred by the company.
Bruneaux Bait, the company referred to as project claw will build a 4,000 square foot building in the Bluestone, with $400,000 in VCEDA loan funds and $100,000.00 of their own money. The lease-purchase agreement is for them to operate a bait company for up to 20 years. The company is responsible for any costs over the $500,000 and overseeing the construction.
Their payments to the county will equal the loan payments to VCEDA. The project was developed by local veterinarian Steve Munsey and Morten Construction will erect the building.
The IDA also approved the execution of a promissory note and the loan agreement. They approved a change order reducing the cost of the building by $13,367 due to finding a lower price on windows.
[In other action the authority:]
*Terminated two lines of credit with First Bank and Trust each of $3,000,000 associated with the development of the Bluestone Industrial Park. They also entered the certificates of satisfaction associated with the lines of credit.
*Approved a letter of support to VCEDA for project OCT in the amount of $200,000.
*Approved leasing the work force training center to SWCC.
*Heard from County Administrator Eric Young that the county spent $18,000 on lighting and HVAC for the community\facilities building. The health department paid $4,000 and the IDA pays the rest under the terms of the lease.
*Received an explanation from Young on the courthouse bond refinancing. The IDA owns the building and will have to approve the deal once the county finishes its solicitation.
*Adjourned until April 13 at 2 p.m.