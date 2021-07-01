 Skip to main content
Fiddlers Convention returns to Museum July 9-10
Fiddlers Convention returns to Museum July 9-10

Tazewell, VA—After a year off from the pandemic, the Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention returns to Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, VA July 9-10. “It’s an outdoor event in our Pioneer Park, so with a few modifications for visitor safety, it should be a fantastic weekend of mountain music,” says, Executive Director and event manager Cynthia Farmer.

The event, started in 2003, this year features Friday night live performances sponsored by David Mullins Wealth Management on the cabin stage, with spectators setting up camp chairs on the shady green by the creek. Our 2021 program features performers including Richard Cole & Friends, The Tazewell County Back Porch Pickers, and The Bluegrass Kinsmen, who are celebrating their 50th year playing together.  “We are skipping the organized square dancing this year as a precaution, but folks are welcome to flat foot or clog on the dance stage.”  Gates open at 3:00 p.m. for campers and pickers who want to get the jamming started early, but on-stage performances run 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday’s competition, sponsored by Hurst-Scott Funeral Homes of Tazewell & Richlands, is the same as in recent years, with morning contests starting at 10:00 am with youth competition, folk song, guitar, mandolin, Dobro, harmonica, dulcimer, bass, and autoharp.  At 2:00 p.m. competition centers on fiddle & banjo duet, banjo and fiddle contests in old time and bluegrass styles.

At 6:30 p.m. the Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented, this year Jonah Sparks and James Cole, followed by a collective performance by past honorees of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” “The mission of the Fiddlers’ Convention is to pass the music along from seasoned musicians to the young, so we love to see kids learning the traditional tunes and old timers showing them how it’s done.”

Saturday evening competition starts at 7:00 p.m., with old time bands and bluegrass bands duking it out for the top prize of $500 in each category. “We know lots of bands haven’t had much opportunity for practice or performance during the pandemic.  This is a good chance to shake the dust off and get back on stage.  We’d like to see spectators gather safely and give these musicians support and encouragement to bring the music back.”

Dance competition will commence after the band competition wraps, and awards and ribbons given out once the results are tabulated. With over $5,000 in ribbons and cash prizes to be distributed, there should be outstanding participation from talented performers.

Friday passes are $7 and Saturday passes are $10 for adults; Weekend passes are $15. Kids 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Paying competitors receive an event t-shirt after competing.  Camping is available on site, first come, first served. RV camping $20 per night, primitive camping free. Call the museum for reservations, 276-988-6755.

More details are available at www.craborchardmuseum.com or 276-988-6755. Competitors may register on-line or backstage.

Richlands/Clinch Valley News

Plaster sworn in as Northwestern District Supervisor

Tazewell, Va. – With her hand on her grandfather’s Bible, Shanna Plaster took the oath of office as the Northwestern District Supervisor June 24.

The Bible came from her grandfather Edgell, who was one of 19,000 Americans killed in the four week siege of Bastogne near the end of World War II. Her father was less than a year old when his father was killed and the Bible has remained in the family over the years.

Plaster, became just the third woman elected to a supervisor’s post in the county history said she hopes to be a role model for girls and boys in the program she  works with.

“My day job is for a nonprofit group called communities in schools. I try to give students a hope for the future. I want to try to make sure each child has a future and a future in Tazewell County,’ she said.

 Plaster takes office immediately after being elected June 15 to fill the time remaining on the term of Travis Hackworth.  Hackworth was elected to the state senate in March and resigned his seat on the board with nearly three years left on his term.

Plaster, who ran unopposed for the seat said jobs will be her number one priority and the need for jobs was the main concern she heard from voters while campaigning.  She expressed love for the county and a hope she could help make it a better place for people to live and work.

She has been attending board meetings unofficially since starting her campaign and said she felt comfortable and ready to vote on the budget June 29 and other issues moving forward.

Topics