Fiddlers Convention returns to Museum July 9-10

Tazewell, VA—After a year off from the pandemic, the Tazewell County Old Time & Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention returns to Crab Orchard Museum in Tazewell, VA July 9-10. “It’s an outdoor event in our Pioneer Park, so with a few modifications for visitor safety, it should be a fantastic weekend of mountain music,” says, Executive Director and event manager Cynthia Farmer.
The event, started in 2003, this year features Friday night live performances sponsored by David Mullins Wealth Management on the cabin stage, with spectators setting up camp chairs on the shady green by the creek. Our 2021 program features performers including Richard Cole & Friends, The Tazewell County Back Porch Pickers, and The Bluegrass Kinsmen, who are celebrating their 50th year playing together. “We are skipping the organized square dancing this year as a precaution, but folks are welcome to flat foot or clog on the dance stage.” Gates open at 3:00 p.m. for campers and pickers who want to get the jamming started early, but on-stage performances run 4:00 – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday’s competition, sponsored by Hurst-Scott Funeral Homes of Tazewell & Richlands, is the same as in recent years, with morning contests starting at 10:00 am with youth competition, folk song, guitar, mandolin, Dobro, harmonica, dulcimer, bass, and autoharp. At 2:00 p.m. competition centers on fiddle & banjo duet, banjo and fiddle contests in old time and bluegrass styles.
At 6:30 p.m. the Lifetime Achievement Awards will be presented, this year Jonah Sparks and James Cole, followed by a collective performance by past honorees of “Will the Circle Be Unbroken.” “The mission of the Fiddlers’ Convention is to pass the music along from seasoned musicians to the young, so we love to see kids learning the traditional tunes and old timers showing them how it’s done.”
Saturday evening competition starts at 7:00 p.m., with old time bands and bluegrass bands duking it out for the top prize of $500 in each category. “We know lots of bands haven’t had much opportunity for practice or performance during the pandemic. This is a good chance to shake the dust off and get back on stage. We’d like to see spectators gather safely and give these musicians support and encouragement to bring the music back.”
Dance competition will commence after the band competition wraps, and awards and ribbons given out once the results are tabulated. With over $5,000 in ribbons and cash prizes to be distributed, there should be outstanding participation from talented performers.
Friday passes are $7 and Saturday passes are $10 for adults; Weekend passes are $15. Kids 12 and under are free with an accompanying adult. Paying competitors receive an event t-shirt after competing. Camping is available on site, first come, first served. RV camping $20 per night, primitive camping free. Call the museum for reservations, 276-988-6755.
More details are available at www.craborchardmuseum.com or 276-988-6755. Competitors may register on-line or backstage.
