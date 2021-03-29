Tazewell County School Board approves first draft of budget

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s school board wants to reward employees for enduring a tough year.

During its Mar. 29 meeting the board approved a rough draft of a budget that includes a five percent pay increase in addition to the step increase. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said the five percent is what Governor Ralph Northam has asked all school systems.

He said the county hopes to give that to all employees in addition to the yearly step increase. Stacy and Jessica Cox, director of budget and finance gave the board its first look at the proposed $70,476,534 budget proposal for fiscal 2021-22.

The proposal calls for the county to provide $13,730,254 of that amount. Stacy said the request is up a $million over the present budget. In addition to the pay increase the proposal includes five new buses, a new roof at Richlands High and a new classroom for a program for three-year-olds at Abbs Valley.

Stacy said the county hopes to replace all retiring personnel and to hire two new guidance counselors. He said the budget is built on the idea the system will face a 16 percent increase in health care costs.

The board unanimously approved the budget request which will now go to the board of supervisors. State law requires the school board budget to be submitted to the board of supervisors by April 1.