Budget amendment to upgrade Breaks park approved

RICHMOND,VA— A budget amendment honoring the memory of the late Ben Chafin will fund the update of Breaks Interstate Park.
Senator Todd Pillion sponsored the amendment which was adopted by the senate finance committee Feb. 10. The budget amendment provides $1.4 million in the first year of the budget to modernize and repair lodge units and the Rhododendron Restaurant at Breaks Interstate Park, located in Dickenson County. This project is a key component of the Breaks Interstate Park’s five-year strategic plan to make the park more sustainable and boost overnight visitation.
“Ben saw the Breaks as the crown jewel of Southwest Virginia,”Senator Pillion said. “He loved the park and never passed up an opportunity to visit, especially when showing it off to those not from the area. That includes other members of the Senate, who now understand all the Breaks has to offer because they experienced it firsthand with Ben. He was a tireless advocate for the park and this is a fitting tribute that will continue allowing Ben to share his love of the Breaks for generations to come.”
“When Senator Pillion first reached out to the park to express his desire to do something in honor of Senator Ben Chafin, the Commission and I couldn’t think of anything more appropriate than a much needed upgrade for the park’s lodge and restaurant,” Austin Bradley, Superintendent of Breaks Interstate Park said. “This facility, which was last updated over two decades ago, is located in the heart of the park and is heavily utilized by the many guests who pass through our gates each year. Senator Chafin, Senator Pillion, and I have met at this facility multiple times to talk about the future of tourism and outdoor recreation in Southwest Virginia, and to see this much needed project advance is bittersweet, as I remember those conversations.”
The Breaks amendment was adopted with others Feb. 10 and will move forward as part of the Senate budget proposal. Differences in the Senate and House budget bills will be worked out over the course of the special session.
Past Breaks Interstate Park projects supported by Pillion and Chafin:
- Undergrounding of the electrical system
- $500,000 to support the development of new cabins
- Emergency funding to repair the park’s dam
- Additional maintenance and operational funding