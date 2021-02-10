Budget amendment to upgrade Breaks park approved

RICHMOND,VA— A budget amendment honoring the memory of the late Ben Chafin will fund the update of Breaks Interstate Park.

Senator Todd Pillion sponsored the amendment which was adopted by the senate finance committee Feb. 10. The budget amendment provides $1.4 million in the first year of the budget to modernize and repair lodge units and the Rhododendron Restaurant at Breaks Interstate Park, located in Dickenson County. This project is a key component of the Breaks Interstate Park’s five-year strategic plan to make the park more sustainable and boost overnight visitation.

“Ben saw the Breaks as the crown jewel of Southwest Virginia,”Senator Pillion said. “He loved the park and never passed up an opportunity to visit, especially when showing it off to those not from the area. That includes other members of the Senate, who now understand all the Breaks has to offer because they experienced it firsthand with Ben. He was a tireless advocate for the park and this is a fitting tribute that will continue allowing Ben to share his love of the Breaks for generations to come.”