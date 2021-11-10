Richlands council member resigns

Richlands, Va. – One week after a special election filled a vacant town council seat Richlands has another vacancy.
Logan Plaster announced his resignation at the Nov. 9 town council meeting. “This decision did not come easily or without much thought and sleepless nights. It has been the honor of my life to stand as your councilman. I have never voted to raise taxes, I have never voted for utility increases, nor have I voted for unnecessary expenditures. Although in minority, I am very proud of what was accomplished during my time on the Richlands Town Council.
I would like to thank Mayor Rod Cury, Councilman Doug Ratliff, and Town Clerk Connie Allen for their unmatched knowledge and superior service to the town. It has been a tremendous honor to serve with you.
I will always stand as an advocate for my community. My sincerest blessing to you! Richlands has and always will be near and dear to my heart.
I have done my very best to honor the will of the citizens in every single aspect of my time on council.
My hope is to always be remembered as a voice for the voiceless, an early for the unheard, and an inspiration to other young people to make a difference in their community,” Plaster said in a Facebook post.
Plaster asked the council to consider appointing Laura Mollo to serve as an interim council member until they decide how to proceed. Council can either ask the circuit judge to set a special election as soon as possible or to set one for next November when the next regular election is scheduled.