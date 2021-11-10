Richlands council member resigns

Richlands, Va. – One week after a special election filled a vacant town council seat Richlands has another vacancy.

Logan Plaster announced his resignation at the Nov. 9 town council meeting. “This decision did not come easily or without much thought and sleepless nights. It has been the honor of my life to stand as your councilman. I have never voted to raise taxes, I have never voted for utility increases, nor have I voted for unnecessary expenditures. Although in minority, I am very proud of what was accomplished during my time on the Richlands Town Council.

I would like to thank Mayor Rod Cury, Councilman Doug Ratliff, and Town Clerk Connie Allen for their unmatched knowledge and superior service to the town. It has been a tremendous honor to serve with you.

I will always stand as an advocate for my community. My sincerest blessing to you! Richlands has and always will be near and dear to my heart.

I have done my very best to honor the will of the citizens in every single aspect of my time on council.

My hope is to always be remembered as a voice for the voiceless, an early for the unheard, and an inspiration to other young people to make a difference in their community,” Plaster said in a Facebook post.