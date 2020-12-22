Tazewell girls' fall to Grundy in season opener

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell’s shooters went colder than the weather in the second half and the Lady Bulldog s fell to Grundy 63-36 in the season opener for both clubs.

Missing five players due to injury and illness Tazewell played hard and trailed the Golden Wave by just six, 30-24 at the half. Grundy came out hot in the third quarter as Madison Looney and Heileigh Vencill led a 21 to 1 run.

Mallorie Whittaker’s free throw was the only Bulldog points in the third quarter. The fourth didn’t go much better as the Bulldogs struggled to keep up with the balanced Golden Wave.

Haylie Payne connected on five of six free throw attempts and Vencill scored two buckets and Katie Bailey one. Remi White and Michalea Thomas had three pointers for Tazewell in the fourth quarter.

The 6’ freshman, Madison Looney took game scoring honors with 15 for Grundy. Vencill and Payne each added 11 and Payne tossed in 10.

Tazewell did not have a player crack double figures Gracie Hancock led the way with nine and Maddie Day had seven all in the first half.