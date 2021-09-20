Tazewell police department closes office to public

Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell’s police have caught the Coronavirus.
The town’s police department closed its doors to the public Sept. 17 citing a rise in the number of Covid 19 cases. A notice posted on the office door said it is closed to the public with no time listed to re-open.
While it did not say they had the virus, the notice said neither Chief Dave Mills nor Lt. Lampert was available. Investigator Craig Menefee was listed as the person to contact.
“We are starting to see an increased number of positive COVID cases at the Town of Tazewell, specifically in our Police Department. Effective today, Investigator Craig Menefee will be in charge of the Police Department due to Chief Mills and Lieutenant Lampert being out of the office. He has been instructed to make all officers aware they are to stay out of the building and away from each other as much as possible in order to take extra precautions to slow the spread of the virus until further notice. The Town of Tazewell Police Department will be closed to the public until this situation can hopefully be re-evaluated in the near future. For appointments, questions or concerns the public can still call the Town of Tazewell Police Department at (276) 988-2503. Thank you for your patience as we work through this unfortunate situation,’ the notice said.
Town police officers are dispatched by 911 and are still working their regular shifts. The office is normally open 8 am to 4:30 pm Monday thru Friday for routine business. It is part of town hall with a separate entrance.