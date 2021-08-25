Tazewell County School Superintendent says Covid numbers reported are wrong

Tazewell, Va. – While Covid19 and the Delta Variant may be surging in the county, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Chris Stacy said there are not 130 cases in the Graham Schools.

In a press release, Stacy called the report a “gross inaccuracy.’ He went on to say Graham High had five positive cases and 70 students quarantined due to possible exposure.

“No one from Tazewell County Public Schools has ever reported 130 positive cases for either Graham High School or the entire school system,’ he said. The release said the entire county had experienced just 119 positive cases in the past week.

Stacy said reporting the misleading figures as facts had done nothing but cause needless anxiety in an already stressful time. He said the county would continue to work with the local and state health department, the state department of education and the Centers for Disease Control to ensure the safety of the students, faculty and staff in the school system.

The release said school officials would be the only entity reporting any numbers regarding Covid or any other item related to the operation of the school system. Stacy said he would release the figures each Wednesday just as he had last year.